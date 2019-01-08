USA Cycling's new CEO comes from an unconventional background. We discuss how he can address the organization's challenges.

New year, new … USA Cycling CEO? That’s right the American governing body just announced its new boss, Rob DeMartini, who comes from an unconventional background. We discuss the move.

Also, Fred Dreier talks to Ben Wolfe about the rocky off-season that domestic pro riders had to endure. With four major teams either closing down or changing significantly it was a time of stress and unrest.

Plus, we discuss the 90-year-old (yep, that isn’t a typo) rider who was recently sanctioned by USADA and the upcoming Santos Tour Down Under.

