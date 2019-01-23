We discuss the stage 5 controversy at Tour Down Under as well as Rally-UHC's European ambitions.

Caleb Ewan’s Tour Down Under head-butt … Was it too dangerous or just part of racing? We discuss, and also we hear from Luke Rowe who was racing in Australia. He talks about Geraint Thomas’s Tour win and more.

Plus, we have an interview with Svein Tuft on his move to Rally-UHC and how he’ll shepherd young riders through the European peloton.

This episode is sponsored by Strava, which has a new podcast, Athletes Unfiltered. Give it a listen for inspiring, in-depth stories >>