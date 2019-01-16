We hear from Mike Woods at the Tour Down Under, and talk Giro vs. Tour start lists, McLaren's arrival as a cycling sponsor, and EF's new kit.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

The WorldTour is officially underway this week at the Tour Down Under, and a few big names have made the trek to Australia to race in the summertime heat. We hear from one of those marquee riders — EF’s Mike Woods — as he gets his 2019 season going at an event that should suit his skill set.

We also talk Giro vs. Tour start lists, McLaren’s arrival as a cycling sponsor, and EF’s new kit — it will certainly stand out in the peloton.

This episode of the VeloNews podcast is sponsored by Strava. Want to try Strava Summit and its wealth of analysis, training, and safety features? Go to strava.com/summit and use this promo code for a free month of Strava Summit: velonews

