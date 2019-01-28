Due to hot conditions, stage 2 of Vuelta a San Juan was shortened. Team USA wins two medals at Hong Kong round of track World Cup.

Here’s your News roundup for Monday, January 28. This is our way of keeping you up to speed on all of the stories circulating in the world of pro cycling.

San Juan stage 2 shortened

The second stage of the Vuelta a San Juan was shortened on Monday due to extreme heat in Argentina.

With temperatures hovering around 100 degrees Fahrenheit, race organizers decided to push the stage start slightly later into the afternoon so that the peloton would spend less time in the heat. The total distance of the stage was reduced from 160 kilometers to 130 kilometers.

At least until the lumpy finale that awaits towards the end of stage 2, UAE’s Fernando Gaviria sat atop the general classification at the Vuelta a San Juan. The Colombian sprinter got his first win of 2019 in his first race with his new team in Sunday’s opening stage.

Gaviria is not the only rider making a long-awaited start in San Juan — the race marks a return to competition for Mark Cavendish after a six-month recovery from mononucleosis, and it is also the professional debut for junior world champion Remco Evenepoel, who joined Deceuninck-Quick-Step over the offseason.

United States scores silver medals at Hong Kong track World Cup

The American men’s track team rode to a pair of silver medals at the sixth round of the track World Cup series, which finished on Sunday in Hong Kong.

The quartet of Gavin Hoover, Ashton Lambie, Colby Lange, and Eric Young delivered a strong opening round in the team pursuit, less than one second slower than their national record time. The squad substituted Danny Summerhill in to replace Hoover for the final round, and ultimately finished in second behind Italy. The silver medal marks the strongest World Cup performance for the U.S. men’s pursuit team in at least a decade.

Adrian Hegyvary rode to a silver medal of his own in the men’s scratch race. The 35-year-old finished second behind Japan’s Liang Guo in Hong Kong.

Novo Nordisk lands invite to UAE Tour

The UAE Tour has announced the lineup of teams that will contest its inaugural edition, with all 18 WorldTour set to make the start alongside a pair of Pro Continental teams.

The U.S.-based Novo Nordisk squad will join Gazprom-RusVelo as the lone second-division teams in the WorldTour event, which was formed after organizers decided to merge the Dubai Tour and the Abu Dhabi Tour. The new race will run for seven stages from February 24 to March 2.

The first edition of the UAE Tour has drawn a formidable start list. Sky’s Chris Froome, Movistar’s Alejandro Valverde, Sunweb’s Tom Dumoulin, Bahrain-Merida’s Vincenzo Nibali, Katusha-Alpecin’s Marcel Kittel, and Deceuninck-Quick-Step’s Elia Viviani have all been confirmed for to race in the UAE thus far.