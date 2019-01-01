Gallery: Casey B. Gibson’s favorite photos of 2018 From track paracycling worlds to the Tour of Utah and everything in between, look back on 2018 with these images. Chloe Dygert led the USA women’s team pursuit to their second world championship in a row with a huge effort to bring them from behind. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comIn an remarkable performance, USA’s Chloe Dygert beat her own world record set earlier in the day by .012 seconds, and secured her second gold medal of the World Championships. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comRicardo Argiles of Spain in one of the most painful and inspirational moments of the year. After crashing in his points race, he was helped back on his bike, to finish fifth. After the race he suffered in silence. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 1 of the Tour of the Gila provided unique vistas of southern New Mexico. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Rob Britton of Rally took the leader’s jersey at Gila in the time trial, and held it through a hectic criterium in downtown Silver City. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comThe men’s field streamed through the start line during USA Cycling’s Collegiate National Road Championships in Grand Junction, Colorado. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStanford’s women’s time trial team crossed the Colorado river during the collegiate road championships. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comSticking with the Tour of California’s WorldTour boys, Rally’s young Brandon McNulty was in the mix with EF Education First’s Daniel Martinez, Tejay van Garderen (BMC), and Sky’s Egan Bernal on the final climb to Gibralter Road. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Early in the decisive Stage 6 to Lake Tahoe, Tejay Van Garderen and his BMC teammates controlled the race at Tour of California. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comEgan Bernal showed his amazing talent with an attack on the climb to Tahoe, leaving Tejay Van Garderen and Tao Geoghegan Hart behind. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comFernando Gaviria of Quick Step was the dominant sprinter at the Amgen Tour of California, taking three sprint finishes and shutting out Peter Sagan. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comEmerging from the fog, Jelly Belly’s Jack Burke won the queen stage of the Tour de Beauce at the top of Mont Megantic. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Svein Tuft, one of the most respected riders in the pro peloton, returned to the Tour de Beauce to lead the Canadian National team. A veteran of multiple grand tours, he showed why he is so respected, hauling water bottles for his much-younger teammates. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comContinuing to amaze, Amber Neben returned to win yet another time trial championships at U.S. Pro Road Championships. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comDeep in his aero position, Joey Rosskopf took back-to-back time trial national championships. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comSunweb’s Chad Haga came back to the States just for U.S. Pro, and finished on the podium in the rainy time trial. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com In a rain-soaked U.S. Pro road race, the final selection of Jacob Rathe, Rob Carpenter, Gavin Mannion, and Jonny Brown head back towards Knoxville. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comJonny Brown, won the road race championship in downtown Knoxville with a surprising attack with one lap remaining. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comCoryn Rivera finally took the women’s U.S. national road championship, a title she had been chasing for years. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comKnoxville’s Tennessee Theatre lights up the criterium course in downtown Knoxville during the U.S. Pro national championships. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Alex Hoehn won the U23 road national championship, and his dad was there to high five him after he crossed the finish line. What could be better? Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comBMC led the peloton down the steep descent from Bryce Canyon during stage 1 of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comTejay van Garderen and Brent Bookwalter led the chase group as they tried to catch Sepp Kuss on the slopes of Mount Nebo during the Tour of Utah. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comAfter a blistering attack on the slopes of Mt. Nebo during stage 2 of the Tour of Utah, Sepp Kuss checked for chasers as he rode into the finish. He left everyone far behind. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Yeah, he is smiling while everyone else is suffering. Sepp Kuss enjoyed his final dominating ride at the Tour of Utah, dropping the field and winning the queen stage to Snowbird. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comThe peloton wound its way through Red Rocks Park during stage 3 of the Colorado Classic. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comThe historic Chateau de Frontenac towered over the peloton in Quebec City, the most scenic and challenging one day race in North America, the Quebec Grand Prix. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comMichael Mathews won the Quebec Grand Prix in style, and discovered his image on the giant TV screen at the finish line. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com The spectacular Tyrol region of Austria provided an incredible backdrop for the women’s team time trial and the Boels-Doelmans team. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comAustralia’s Rohan Dennis had a dominating performance in the men’s individual time trial, winning by one minute, 21 seconds over Tom Dumoulin. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comAnna van der Breggen rode away from the field in the women’s road world championship, and celebrated in front of thousands of delighted fans. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comAfter many near misses, Alejandro Valverde finally won the world championships, just edging France’s Romain Bardet and Canada’s Michael Woods. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com