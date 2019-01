Jasper Philipsen is declared the winner of the Tour Down Under's fifth stage after Caleb Ewan is relegated for irregular sprinting.

Although he was not initially the first rider across the line, Jasper Philipsen (UAE-Team Emirates) won stage 5 of the Santos Tour Down Under on Saturday.

The 149-kilometer stage from Glenelg to Strathalbyn came down to a bunch sprint, with Lotto Soudal’s Caleb Ewan narrowly pipping Philipsen at the finish. Upon further review of the finale, however, the race jury decided to relegate Ewan to last place in the bunch for headbutting Philipsen. That gave Philipsen, who joined the UAE team this year after racing 2018 with Hagens Berman Axeon, his first WorldTour victory.

Ewan’s relegation elevated Bora-Hansgrohe’s Peter Sagan to second on the day and Jumbo-Visma’s Danny van Poppel to third. The relegation means Ewan has 15 points deducted from his total in the points classification.

Race leader Patrick Bevin (CCC Team) crashed inside the final 20km of the stage, but remounted and finished with the peloton to maintain his lead of seven seconds over Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott). According to CCC Team, Bevin was taken to a nearby hospital for further examination after the stage.

“It was so hectic,” said Philipsen of the closing stages of the race. “Everybody tried to be in position and then those crashes happened, but that’s part of racing. I was just lucky I wasn’t involved and I was in a good position for the final corner.”

“This is very disappointing. I was so looking forward to my first official victory for Lotto Soudal,” said Ewan. “During the final kilometers, I was on Peter Sagan’s wheel but Philipsen tried to take that spot as he tried to push me out of Sagan’s wheel. You are not allowed to take your hands off the handlebars in the sprint so I used my head to avoid ending up in the barriers.”

“Of course, I have to accept the decision taken by the jury, but I don’t agree with it. I wanted to protect myself and the whole peloton against a crash,” Ewan added.

The Tour Down Under concludes with a 151.5km stage 6 from McLaren Vale to Willunga Hill.