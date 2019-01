Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) won stage 4 of the Santos Tour Down on Friday, moving to within seven seconds of race leader Patrick Bevin (CCC), who finished the stage in second.

Astana’s Luis León Sánchez took third.

The 129-kilometer stage from Unley to Campbelltown featured the challenging Corkscrew Road ascent as a final test some six kilometers from the finish. An early breakaway built a sizable advantage early on in the stage, but the pack swallowed up the move on the Corkscrew. Then came a flurry of attacks out of the bunch.

George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma), Wout Poels (Sky), Mike Woods (EF Education First), and Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) formed a dangerous group that led over the top of the climb, but the peloton caught the quartet inside the final two kilometers.

Sánchez got off to a fast start in the ensuing sprint. Bevin overtook him on the finishing straight, only to watch 2018 overall winner Impey surge past in the closing meters to take the win.

The Santos Tour Down Under continues Saturday with a 149.5km stage 5 from Glenelg to Strathalbyn.