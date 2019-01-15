Samuele Manfredi emerges from coma one month after being hit by a car. His FDJ team says he has a long rehab process ahead.

PARIS (AFP) — Teenage Italian cyclist Samuele Manfredi has emerged from a coma more than a month after a serious crash in training, his team announced on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old, who rides for French outfit Groupama-FDJ, was rushed to a hospital with head injuries after being run over by a car in his hometown of Pietra Ligure in northwest Italy and placed in a medically-induced coma on December 10.

“The young Italian rider’s life is no longer in danger, but he is now entering a long process of rehabilitation,” his team said.

Manfredi finished in second place at last year’s Paris-Roubaix Juniors race and was European junior individual pursuit champion in August.