New series combines several pillars of the Colorado cycling scene, such as Copper Triangle and Elephant Rock, with new gravel events.

Long-running cycling events Copper Triangle and Elephant Rock will be combined with six additional rides and races in 2019 to form a new series of mass-participant cycling events called Roll Massif. Organizers are dubbing it a “New American Sportive series,” and the eight events will include two new gravel rides.

The series begins May 11 with one of those first-year events, Wild Horse Gravel, held near De Beque, Colorado.

The series also includes two mountain bike races, one of which is the Sunrise to Sunset Elephant Rock race, held June 1 alongside the Elephant Rock event, which will include both gravel and road ride options the following day.

The second mountain bike race comes later in the summer, August 10 in Winter Park alongside the second new gravel race, Crooked Gravel. The Winter Park mountain bike race will also be a “Sunrise to Sunset” event. The slate of eight events is rounded out by three familiar Colorado road events: Copper Triangle on August 3, Tour de Vinyards September 21 in Palisade, and Tour of the Moon in Grand Junction, September 28.

“Our road, gravel and mountain bike sportives offer the perfect balance of camaraderie and challenge,” said Roll Massif co-founder Chandler Smith. “With timed segments and varying options of distance and difficulty, Roll Massif sportives are fun for riders new and old.”