The redesigned VeloNews magazine features new departments to inform and entertain readers plus the in-depth reporting we've done for 47 years.

It’s a new year and we have a new look.

At VeloNews we’ve helped you pursue your passion for cycling for the last 47 years, with independent reporting and photography that take you deep inside the sport. For 2019, we’re blending our rich past with a contemporary and captivating new design for our print magazine. Check out the January/February issue of VeloNews at your local newsstand or bike shop.

The in-depth storytelling and photography remain; yet we’ve introduced a few elements in the information-rich opening pages that blend cycling history with the newest buzz around the sport. For example, we bring you the backstory of an incredible photograph from 1984 of Davis Phinney riding an elephant at the Coors Classic. We tell you the origin story of one of our favorite Belgian cobbled races. We also debate a pressing topic in the modern peloton: Who benefits most when pro road racers compete in gravel and fixed-gear races?

What else is new up front? Our coach, Trevor Connor, helps you prepare for your upcoming cycling events with some simple performance boosters. Hint: Focus on your core muscles.

In the heart of the magazine, we still have the in-depth reporting that brings the sport we love to life. Andrew Hood shines the spotlight on cycling’s controversial world champion, Alejandro Valverde, and explains why Valverde’s hometown-hero status is the reason for his silence on past doping transgressions. Hood digs into Valverde’s backstory through interviews with those who have known him since he was a teenager.

Dane Cash examines the current WorldTour framework and proposes ways to improve cycling’s most elite league. And I take you deep inside the confusing and expensive process of televising the Tour de France and other bicycle races. Why don’t more bike races appear on television? It’s all about cash.

As always, our tech reporting by Dan Cavallari and Lennard Zinn provides you with an independent and unbiased view of the products and technologies that are steering the products that keep you rolling.

We hope you enjoy the new look and feel of VeloNews. Stay tuned for more exciting changes in 2019. Nearly 50 years after VeloNews was founded, we still strive to be the North American authority on all things cycling. You may read us online, in print, follow us on social media, or listen to our podcasts — know that our dedication to journalism and expert storytelling will always remain. Please tell us what you think of the new look; our email is webletters@pocketoutdoormedia.com. See you out on the road or trail.

