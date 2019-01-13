Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini) timed her sprint to perfection to take the final stage of the Women’s Tour Down Under, Sunday. Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) stayed safe in the pack to win the overall for her third consecutive year.

“I am really happy with that,” said Hosking. “It is not every day you go in with a clear plan and everything goes that way, so I think we really need to savour the moment.”

The 43-kilometer race took place over multiple laps of an Adelaide city-center circuit and was punctuated by three intermediate sprints. Going into the stage, the sprint jersey was still open, with Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) only two points ahead of Alison Jackson (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank).

The sprinter’s teams kept the race under control, though many attempted to launch attacks, to no avail. Hosking took the first sprint from Rachel Neylan (UniSA Australia), shortly before a crash in the bunch took down Neylan, Letizia Paternoster (Trek-Segafredo) and Alice Cobb (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank), though all three safely rejoined the race.

Roy took the second sprint, and Jackson claimed the third.

Trek-Segafredo controlled the bunch as the race entered the final laps, working for their sprinter Paternoster. However, Hosking was able to take advantage of the rival team’s work, coming off Paternoster’s wheel with only meters to go, claiming victory in the process.

Throughout the race, race-leader Spratt took shelter among her teammates, and finished in the bunch to claim overall race victory.

“It’s a home race, we’re an Australian team, so it’s really special,” said Spratt. “I think what I’m loving is that it’s not just one rider getting the results, everyone in the team is strong in their own right but when we are all coming together for a team goal everyone is really executing and committing and it’s nice to be a part of.”

Lucy Kennedy came second on GC, giving Mitchelton-Scott a one-two in the overall. Rachel Neylan (Team UniSA-Australia) came third.

With her fourth on the finish line, Roy sealed the sprint classification, while Hosking’s stage win and points from the first intermediate sprint were sufficient to put her in second place in the sprint competition over Jackson.

Nadia Quagliotto (Alé Cipollini) and Jaime Gunning (UniSA Australia) finished in the bunch to claim the queen of the mountains and young rider jerseys, respectively.