The Italian grand tour's spot on the season schedule is not ideal for Peter Sagan, who says he'd like to race it at least once.

ADELAIDE, Australia (VN) — Peter Sagan’s won just about everything he can win in his career. More than 100 pro victories, among them three world titles, six Tour de France green jerseys, two monuments and counting. There’s one thing missing: racing the Giro d’Italia.

Sagan vows to race the Italian grand tour some day, but admits it’s a big challenge to squeeze the Giro into his schedule.

“I want to race the Giro some day,” Sagan said. “Right now it’s not so easy.”

Since his WorldTour debut in 2010, Sagan has raced in 11 grand tours. That breaks down to seven Tours de France and four editions of the Vuelta a España, winning stages in both.

Sagan and his desire to race the Giro simply doesn’t square with his calendar.

“Right now it’s difficult for me to think about the Giro,” Sagan during a public event at the Santos Tour Down Under. “To train and prepare for the classics and then to try to hold that form until the Giro and then race the Tour, well, that would be a killing program.”

Right now, Sagan’s seasonal approach is pretty much set in stone. There are tweaks along the way — like this year’s possible run at Liège-Bastogne-Liège — but his calendar highlights are not going to change any time soon.

Why? Because Sagan wants to continue racking up monuments and green jerseys. The Giro — held in May — is right smack in the middle of his seasonal peaks.

Since his Tour debut in 2012, Sagan has largely followed the same schedule.

Some early season racing leads up to the spring classics. Then there’s a short break, with racing at California and the Tour de Suisse, all before a run at the Tour. The Vuelta isn’t always in the cards, and the world championships bookend Sagan’s season.

To race the Giro, Sagan would have to alter his calendar quite substantially. He’d have to skip California and the Swiss tours and perhaps cut short his classics campaign in order to hit the Giro in top form.

Of course, Sagan could start the Giro without the intention of finishing, race a week or two to try to win a stage and abandon early to leave him plenty of time to recover for the Tour. That isn’t Sagan’s style, who likes to race to the end of any grand tour. And if he does only race the Giro once or twice in his career, he would like to finish the race as well as try to win the points classification.

Another twist is Sagan’s close relationship with Specialized. The bike company has invested heavily in the Slovakian and likes to bring its star rider to the Amgen Tour of California each May, exactly when the Giro is unfolding in Italy.

“There are many big races I want to win. Another world title would be OK,” he said with a laugh. “Before I am finished, I want to race the Giro at least once.”

When could that be? Sagan hinted it could be as soon as next year. First he’d want to win a seventh green jersey.