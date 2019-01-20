Gallery: Rally-UHC’s California Training Camp Pro Continental team Rally-UHC gather to train in the canyons of Santa Monica. Brandon McNulty, center, led the team up Balcom Canyon. McNulty is a third-year professional at just a racing age of 21, and the team will be looking to McNulty at key races based on his past results. Photo: Wil MatthewsRally UHC Cycling will continue to drive the Acura RDX in 2019, and now have six copies of the performace SUV. Photo: Wil MatthewsFollowing the disastorus fires in November 2018, the Santa Monica mountains looked more like a moonscape than the green hills and woodlands the team was used to seeing. Photo: Wil MatthewsJunior rider Megan Jastrab is an example of Rally UHC Cycling’s commitment to rider development. Jastrab has already been winning in the pro women’s field, despite being restricted to junior gearing. Photo: Wil Matthews Rally UHC Cycling remained with long-time partner SRAM, but for 2019, they leave the cables behind as the team steps up to eTap. Photo: Wil MatthewsRiders refueled at the top of Balcom Canyon, a steep climb that served as an informal throw-down in the midst of a six-hour training ride. Photo: Wil MatthewsTo train for the high temperatures in the following week’s Santos Womenís Tour Down Under, Krista Doebel-Hickok wore all the winter gear she could zip up while training in the Santa Monica mountains. Photo: Wil MatthewsThe team rounded the Malibu Canyon Overlook on the way back home. Though they’d been riding since eleven, they wouldn’t reach the house until sunset. Photo: Wil Matthews After breaking her arm on the velodrome, Kelly Catlin was outfitted with this device by Stanford Medical School to aid recuperation. Photo: Wil MatthewsWhile a January storm surge consumed a beach outside of Malibu, the team headed back to Oxnard following a long ride in the canyons. The flat miles along Pacific Coast Highway serve as handy recovery. Photo: Wil MatthewsThe aftermath of climbing and descending the canyons for six hours meant food in comes before taking helmets off. Photo: Wil MatthewsSixteen riders at camp means around 35 bikes for the mechanics to keep track of, and the long training miles on new and slightly unfamiliar equipment meant they didn’t finish work until late. Photo: Wil Matthews Rally UHC Cycling will use the Felt DA time trial frame for 2019. The DA model has a long history of wins, not the least of which are Olympic gold medals. Photo: Wil MatthewsRally UHC Cycling sets aside one day at camp to invite friends and partners of the team to tag along for an easy ride on Mulholland Highway. Photo: Wil Matthews