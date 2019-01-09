"America's Toughest Stage Race" will pass through four ski resorts before ending in Park City.

The Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah confirmed its nine host cities for the 2019 race Wednesday, a list that includes four ski resorts and two new venues to what’s billed as “America’s Toughest Stage Race.”

The race is scheduled for August 12-18 and will begin with a prologue at Snowbird Resort and will end in Park City, marking the seventh time that city has hosted the race finish.

The middle of the race will feature stages in Powder Mountain Resort, Salt Lake City, and two first-time host cities: North Logan City and North Salt Lake.

“We are excited to have these nine host communities for the 2019 Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah. Each community is a key player in showcasing the diverse beauty of our state,” said John Kimball, the Tour of Utah’s managing director.

“We are shaking up the traditional northern route with an overall start at Snowbird Resort. This provides an intriguing launch pad for the entire week, from a great setting for the Team Presentation to an uphill battle on the first day of racing for the leader’s jersey.”

As usual, the race will not be short on climbs. Details about each stage have not yet been released, but the race has historically used Snowbird Resort for its grueling, six-mile climb in Little Cottonwood Canyon. Stage 2 will end atop Powder Mountain Resort, which includes a seven-mile climb that features pitches of more than 16 percent — making it one of the steepest roads in Utah.

Stage 5 will start and finish at Canyons Village at Park City Mountain.

The Tour of Utah is expected to announce its field of 16 men’s teams in early spring. Stage details will be released sometime after that.

2019 Tour of Utah