We discuss who will win cyclocross worlds and hear from professor Daam van Reeth about why interest in 'cross is waning in Belgium.

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

The biggest weekend of the cyclocross season is here! World championships start Saturday in Denmark. We preview the action and pick a few key riders who will (maybe) reach the podium.

But first, we talk about Elia Viviani, recent winner of the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Race. How does he fit into the pantheon of modern sprinters, and what will he be able to achieve now that he is the number one sprinter on Quick-Step?

And we finish off with a chat with Daam van Reeth, a.k.a. Professor Cyclocross. He is an expert in TV viewership trends in Belgium. Unfortunately, the trends are not looking good for ‘cross.

