The 11-rider elite line-up will feature U.S. national champions Compton and Hyde as well as Pan-Am champion White.

USA Cycling confirmed its elite men’s and women’s teams for the 2019 UCI World Cyclocross Championships Tuesday, naming national champions Katie Compton (KFC Racing-Trek-Knight) and Stephen Hyde (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) for the 11-rider squad.

Worlds will take place February 2-3 in Bogense, Denmark with the elite women racing Saturday and the elite men on Sunday.

In addition to Compton and Hyde, Kaitie Keough (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com), winner of the second round of the UCI’s Cyclocross World Cup, will be a rider to watch. A third Cannondale rider, Curtis White, will join Hyde on the men’s team. White is the Pan-American Cyclocross Champion.

“I’m happy and honored to be selected to the worlds team for 2019,” said Compton, who was second at 2018 worlds.

“Worlds is always a very special event, and I’m looking forward to representing the U.S. and doing my best to ride fast and get a good result.”

Jesse Anthony, USA Cycling’s cyclocross manager, says several of the team’s male riders are also poised for a strong showing at worlds.

“On the men’s side, we’ve seen consistent progression from riders like Curtis White and Kerry Werner throughout the season,” he said. “I expect some exceptional performances from this very motivated group.”

U.S. elite women’s team

Kaitie Keough (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld)

Katie Compton (KFC Racing-Trek-Knight Composites)

Ellen Noble (Trek Factory Racing CX)

Samantha Runnels (Squid Squad)

Elle Anderson (Milwaukee-AlphaMotorhomes)

Rebecca Fahringer (Kona Maxxis Shimano CX)

U.S. elite men’s team

Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld)

Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano CX)

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld)

Anthony Clark (Squid Squad)

Cody Kaiser (LangeTwins-Specialized)