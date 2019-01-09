The new season of cycling is dawning, and there are plenty of intriguing storylines to follow as 2019 gets underway.

This video includes footage and images from Getty Images/Velo Collection, YouTube/Tour de France, YouTube/UCI.

How will Peter Sagan fare at Liège? Can Quick-Step repeat its spring successes of 2019? Should Chris Froome lead Team Sky at the Tour, or is Geraint Thomas the top dog? How will Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel fare in the classics?

… And above all, what will happen with Team Sky as its sponsor will leave after 2019?

All those questions and more answered this week.