Tech podcast: How a wind tunnel works

Geoff Eaker, manager and operator of the A2 wind tunnel, explains the fundamentals of wind tunnel technology and how that impacts aero bike design.

Welcome to the VeloNews Tech podcast, where we discuss complex tech topics and distill them down into terms we can all understand.

What happens when a bike company sends its “aero” bike to a wind tunnel? What do we need to know about bike aerodynamics as everyday cyclists?

We speak with Geoff Eaker, manager and operator of the A2 wind tunnel, about these topics and much more. He answers questions about CFD testing, how to pick an aero bike, and why wind tunnels should suck not blow.