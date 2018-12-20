Cycling fashion show: 2019 pro team kits It is that time of the year again — teams are showing off their new kits for 2019. With some new additions to the peloton and updated sponsors, there are a few fresh looks. Bahrain-Merida sticks with its familiar color scheme with gold accents. Photo: Luca Bettini/BettiniPhoto©2018The 2019 kit has a few subtle differences in pattern, though, as well as the addition of the McLaren logo. Photo: Luca Bettini/BettiniPhoto©2018Lotto-Soudal lightened up for 2019 with a mostly white jersey design. Photo courtesy Lotto-SoudalA newcomer to the WorldTour in 2019, CCC will keep the classic orange color sported by its Pro Continental predecessors, adding in a fade to black. Photo courtesy CCC Deceuninck-Quick-Step has a new, hard-to-pronounce co-sponsor, but it keeps the classic blue and white look. Elia Viviani will wear the Italian champion’s colors until June, unless he can win the jersey again. Photo courtesy Deceuninck-Quick-StepTrek-Segafredo has done away with the pin stripes in favor of a simple red body with a white band. Photo courtesy Trek-SegafredoIs that an Austrian champion? No, it’s John Degenkolb in his new team kit. Photo courtesy Trek-SegafredoSunweb was also seeing red for its 2019 kit design. Photo courtesy Team Sunweb Sunweb keeps the racing stripes. Bike sponsor Cervelo will be a notable change after the team has ridden Giant bikes for many years. Photo courtesy Team SunwebSunweb’s kits are made by Craft, which employs Dyneema fabric for abrasion protection on the sides of the short legs. Photo courtesy Team SunwebThe women’s Trek-Segafredo team has arguably one of the best-looking kits in the bunch with cool colors and an interesting pattern. Photo courtesy Trek-SegafredoThe 2019 Cofidis jersey seems like a bit of a throwback to the team’s kits in the early 2000s. Photo courtesy Cofidis The Pro Continental team is home to former French champion Nacer Bouhanni, who gets red, white, and blue bands on his collar and sleeves. Photo courtesy CofidisBora-Hansgrohe’s 2019 kit looks pretty familiar, however it will be a big change to see Peter Sagan in the Slovak champion’s jersey instead of the world champion’s. Photo courtesy Bora-HansgroheIt won’t be hard to pick out the Astana riders in 2019 as their blue-hued kits remain mostly the same. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesAlexey Lutsenko stands out with his Kazakh national champion’s kit. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Team Astana poses at its 2019 team presentation. Along with Lutsenko, the team features national champions Gorka Izagirre (Spain) and Merhawi Kudus (Eritrea). Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesKatusha-Alpecin also kicked off its 2019 season with the traditional team presentation. The new kits look to have a pale grey/blue hue. Team Astana poses at its 2019 team presentation. Photo courtesy Katusha-AlpecinMarcel Kittel took the mic for a few words on stage. Photo courtesy Katusha-AlpecinThe overall kit design has not changed very much. Photo courtesy Katusha-Alpecin While 2018 seemed to be the year of white kits, Sky went the other direction in 2019 with a blue to black fade. Photo courtesy Team SkyWith Sky set to end its sponsorship of the team after 2018, we won’t see Chris Froome in this kit for much longer. Photo courtesy Team SkyTop women’s team Boels-Dolmans bumped up the orange in its 2019 team kit. Photo courtesy Boels-DolmansThe orange highlights extend to the bib shorts. Photo courtesy Boles-Dolmans Chantal Blaak models the new kit, but they’ll have to make sure she gets a jersey with rainbow bands to recognize her 2017 world title. Photo courtesy Boels-DolmansThe Hincapie Racing team kit will go from neon green to grey in 2019, featuring sponsor Arapahoe Resources. Photo courtesy Hincapie Racing