Here's your Week in Tech — all of the gear news you need, none of the marketing gibberish you don't want.

Stages power now available for Campy 12-speed

We’ll spare you the “Ours goes to twelve” “Spinal Tap” jokes and get straight to the point: Stages now offers its crankarm-based power meters for Campagnolo 12-speed drivetrains. While it may seem unimpressive at first — just slap a regular old Stages strain gauge on a Campy crank arm, right? — Stages collaborated with Campagnolo to address the crank arm’s unique shape. In fact, the strain gauge is in a different location entirely to accommodate the crank arm’s design. The power meters are in stock now, and you can complement your new Campy 12-speed drivetrain with it for $950.

Micro Spline for Industry Nine wheels now shipping

Ugh, another opportunity to make a 12-speed “Spinal Tap” joke that we’re going to have to pass up? Now that Shimano also goes to twelve (speed), its new Micro Spline freehub body is available on Industry Nine Torch-generation wheels. That means you can run Shimano 12-Speed on Industry Nine wheels. I9 was the first American company to get the license from Shimano, so now you can get some sweet anodized hubs and spokes to match your 12-speed bling machine. Quick-release compatibility is not an option yet but should be soon. For now, the Micro Spline freehub is compatible with 12×142, 12×148, 12×157, 12×177, and 12×197 axles.

Does your kid go up to 11 (years old)? Check out Scott’s kids’ line

Apologies to Spinal Tap. The temptation was too much. Scott Bikes has revamped its 2019 lineup of bikes for kids with two key collections: Kids, which is aimed at riders up to 11 years old, and Future Pro, which targets older kids who fit the 26-inch platform. Some of the latter bikes feature carbon frames and high-end components too. Both lines include bikes and accessories, clothing, and helmets. The bikes feature kid-specific designs and help transition riders from basic, inexpensive bicycles into more high-end options in both 26 and 27.5-inch wheel options. Notable among the youth products is the Spunto JR Plus helmet, which features MIPS and a rear flashing light.

Pearl Izumi adds lace-up road shoes to its arsenal

The Tour Road (men’s) and Sugar Road (women’s) shoes both look a lot different than Pearl Izumi’s past shoes. The new lace-up kicks hearken back to the vintage style of yesteryear, ditching the Boas and sticking to conservative colors. The sole features a carbon plate under the forefoot for efficient power transfer, and it’s well-vented too. The shoes cost $130 and accept 2-bolt SPD-style cleats as well as 3-bolt SPD-SL style cleats. An extra set of laces is included with purchase too, so you can change the look of your shoes simply by swapping out laces.

Quoc shoes walk on water

The Weekend shoes from Quoc are clipless-compatible casual shoes that look great on and off the bike, but that’s hardly what makes them interesting. Quoc teamed up with Bloom, a Mississippi-based company that converts green water to clean water, to make EVA foam. Quoc says that for every pair of Weekend shoes the company makes, 395 half-liter bottles of water are returned to the environment. That’s a fancy way of saying these Quoc shoes are manufactured responsibly with the environment in mind. The shoes themselves cost $185 and are available in three colors.

Buy Pactimo, help with California wildfire relief

From now until Christmas, Pactimo will donate $25 of each jersey sold on its website to United Way of Northern California to help aid in recovery and relief from the wildfires that decimated the area recently. The program runs through Christmas Eve and includes all Pactimo’s Ascent and Summit jerseys, as well as mountain bike jerseys. Custom-made apparel is excluded from the program. The efforts stem from one of the Colorado-based company’s employees, who is based in California and suggested the United Way as a conduit for helping victims of the fire. Donations will help families cover basic needs, find housing and transportation, and cover bills associated with displacement and destruction that resulted from the fire.

Land Run 100 teams up with Rapha

The Land Run 100 gravel race may be sold out, but you can still get the jersey! Appropriately colored black for this often-muddy 100-miler in Stillwater, Oklahoma, the custom Rapha jersey is now available for a limited time only. The sale ends Sunday, December 16 at midnight Pacific, so don’t wait! And, stay tuned for VeloNews’s coverage of Land Run 100 as we are the official media partner of the 2019 event.