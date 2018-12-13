The 2019 USA Cycling calendar aims to avoid long travel between races and blends road races with criteriums.
The Pro Road Tour will span 18 events in 2019. USA Cycling announced the calendar for the upcoming season, which will mark the Pro Road Tour’s fourth year running, on Thursday.
“The calendar is structured to provide a balance for travel, as well as support long-standing races that are traditions in local communities,” said Chuck Hodge, USAC Vice President of Operations.
The 18 events include 10 criteriums, six stage races, a road race, and a time trial, across 16 different states.
Sixteen of the events feature both men’s and women’s racing.
The calendar includes date changes for the Redlands Bicycle Classic, which moves from May to March, and the Tour of the Gila, which moves from April to May. The North Star Grand Prix makes a return to the calendar, with the women’s event earning UCI status.
The Joe Martin Stage Race, the Tour of the Gila, The Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, and the Colorado Classic (now a women’s only event) mark the other UCI-rated stage races on the calendar. The Winston-Salem Cycling Classic and the Chrono Kristin Armstrong bring the total number of UCI events to seven.
2019 Pro Road Tour calendar
- March 13 – 17
- Redlands Bicycle Classic (Men and women)
- April 4 – 7
- Joe Martin Stage Race (Men and women)
- April 13
- Sunny King Criterium (Men and women)
- May 1 – May 5
- Tour of the Gila (Men and women)
- May 11
- MVP Healthcare Rochester Twilight Criterium (Men and women)
- May 18
- Wilmington Grand Prix (Men and women)
- May 25
- Winston-Salem Classic Criterium (Men and women)
- May 27
- Winston-Salem Classic Road Race (Men and women)
- June 1 – 2
- Armed Forces Cycling Classic p/b The Boeing Company (Men and women)
- June 7 – 9
- Saint Francis Tulsa Tough (Men and women)
- June 12 – 16
- North Star Grand Prix (Men and women)
- July 12
- Chrono Kristin Armstrong (Men and women)
- July 13
- Andersen Banducci Twilight Criterium (Men and women)
- July 13
- Detroit Cycling Championship (Men and women)
- August 12 – 18
- Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah (Men)
- August 22 – 25
- Colorado Classic (Women)
- August 30 – September 2
- The Gateway Cup (Men and women)
- September 8
- Thompson Criterium of Doylestown (Men and women)