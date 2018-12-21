Demartini will take the helm after Bouchard-Hall's four-year tenure at USA Cycling.

VeloNews has learned that USA Cycling has hired longtime running shoe executive Rob DeMartini as its new CEO.

USA Cycling declined to comment.

The news was first reported by cycling website cyclingnews.com. VeloNews learned that DeMartini was USA Cycling’s choice through sources that were familiar with the organization’s search for a new CEO. DeMartini oversaw shoe company New Balance as President and CEO from 2007 until earlier this year. Prior to joining the shoe company DeMartini worked for Tyson Foods and Proctor & Gamble.

In 2011 DeMartini was named the country’s “most playful” CEO by nonprofit group Playworks. In a Playworks release, DeMartini was described as a passionate cyclist, runner, and skier. Under DeMartini’s guidance, New Balance grew revenues from $1.5 billion to $4.8 billion annually.

DeMartini and his experience in retail footwear represent a new direction for the sport’s national governing body. Outgoing CEO Derek Bouchard-Hall joined the group after serving as a top executive at online bicycle retailer Wiggle. Steve Johnson, who oversaw the organization from 2006 until 2015, came from a sports science background.

VeloNews understands that USA Cycling plans to make a formal announcement on its CEO search in January.