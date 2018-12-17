USA Crits series will kick off its 13th season of criterium racing with a new event in Birmingham, Alabama.

USA Crits confirmed an 11-race criterium calendar for 2019 on Monday, highlighted by a new event in Birmingham, Alabama to kick off the season in mid-March.

The series will also include new events in El Paso, Texas and Salt Lake City.

“It is exciting to see three brand-new events join the series for 2019,” said Scott Morris, USA Crits director of development. “We started 2018 with a goal of creating a more sustainable model for American road cycling and made great progress in that effort. We streamed more races than had ever been done in America. We saw an 11 percent participation increase in our events and created a new platform to allow a broader audience to engage the sport.”

USA Crits partly attributes its success to a team-oriented model that focuses on 24 D1 teams that follow the entire series, competing for overall honors.

Fans can watch the 13th season of USA Crits by subscribing on USACrits.TV for livestreams of all the races plus on-demand race recaps and full replays.

USA Crits 2019 calendar