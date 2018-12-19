Tosh van der Sande fails anti-doping test taken at November track race in Belgium.

Lotto-Soudal has suspended Tosh van der Sande after the Belgian rider failed an anti-doping control at the Six Days of Gent track race in Belgium, the team confirmed Wednesday.

According to the Lotto-Soudal statement, van der Sande’s anti-doping test indicated the presence of a substance found in Sofrasolone, an over-the-counter nasal spray.

The Lotto-Soudal statement did not specify which substance was found in his sample. The UCI has yet to list van der Sande’s violation on its provisional suspensions and anti-doping rule violations list.

Six Days of Gent ran November 13-18 this year. Van der Sande finished third, teamed up with Jasper de Buyst.

The 28-year-old has ridden exclusively with the Belgian team during his pro career, starting in 2012 when the organization was Lotto-Belisol. Van der Sande’s contract is set to run through 2020.

Over the course of those seven years, van der Sande has won just one race, stage 2 at Tour de l’Ain in 2016.

Lotto-Soudal says it expects the UCI to investigate van der Sande’s adverse analytical finding.