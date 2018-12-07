Pocket Outdoor Media, owner of VeloNews, three other publications, and VeloPress, seeks a candidate to organize sales and marketing activities.

Pocket Outdoor Media, LLC (POM) owns and operates the world’s leading endurance sports media brands, including VeloNews, Triathlete, Women’s Running, Competitor.com, and VeloPress. Collectively, our titles engage and influence more than seven million endurance athletes every month. The company is based in Boulder, Colorado. This position plays an integral role in the growth of our leading outdoor brands and will be relied upon heavily by the entire organization and our clients

Pocket Outdoor Media, LLC is seeking a driven, proactive and detail-oriTented Sales Coordinator to join our team in Boulder! As the Sales Coordinator, your primary responsibilities will be to organize sales and marketing activities and develop an effective sales filing system for the duration of the sales cycle. The Sales Coordinator will work directly with the sales team to ensure that all the administrative and support functions of the sales department are operating effectively and that active client files are available to the sales group. The Sales Coordinator will be responsible for all support aspects of the campaign lifecycle including RFP response, client communication, order creation, scheduling, campaign management, and reporting.

What You’ll Do

Provide support services to the sales team in order to improve their productivity and promote efficiency. This requires detailed knowledge of all four publications and product offerings in order to respond to urgent questions, deliver on requests and handle potentially urgent issues in an efficient and timely manner.

Drive campaign success from reporting to strategy. Oversee campaign implementation, delivery, and optimization processes to ensure we’re meeting client’s goals and maximizing revenue recognition

Input orders to the company’s CRM system and ensure that orders are processed in line with customers’ delivery requirements. Provide updates to help manage client expectation and identify potential cross-selling opportunities

Create reports and analyze reports to present on campaign metrics to strategize on campaign optimization

Conceptualize, prepare and deliver media plans and client decks. Demonstrate detailed knowledge and understanding of POM’s products, and how to strategically add them to media plans

Manage all post-sale client communication Make follow-up calls to confirm orders or delivery dates and contribute to customer satisfaction by ensuring the accuracy and timely processing of orders, contact customers and prospects to arrange appointments, lead campaign kickoff calls and provide detailed explanations of campaign performance in meetings and reporting

Maintain sales records to assist with monthly billing, reconciliation, and other financial reporting

What You’ll Need to Succeed in this Role

1+ year in the digital space, preferably in campaign management or sales planning

Strong customer service, communication and presentation skills with the ability to understand, explain and communicate complex topics

Knowledge of software including Google Suite, Microsoft Office, and Keynote, as well as digital platforms such as WordPress, Google Ad Manager, Avantlink, MailChimp, etc

A solutions-oriented, energetic self-starter with the ability to collaborate productively and effectively across teams who can adapt to the ever-changing environment of digital and print advertising

The ideal candidate is a people person who thrives in fast-paced environments, is extremely organized with a fine attention to detail and produces high-quality work while meeting tight deadlines.

Ability to work independently (multi-task, prioritize, and manage time effectively) and take initiative

An interest in endurance sports including cycling, triathlons, and running is a plus (but not required)

To apply

Please email us a link to your online portfolio, cover letter, and resume.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual identity, national origin, protected veteran status, or disability status. Any offer of employment is contingent upon the results of a pre-employment reference check.