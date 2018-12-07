Pocket Outdoor Media, owner of VeloNews and three other publications and VeloPress, seeks a candidate to drive the visual identity of its brands.

Pocket Outdoor Media, LLC (POM) owns and operates the world’s leading endurance sports media brands, including VeloNews, Triathlete, Women’s Running, Competitor.com, and VeloPress. Collectively, our titles engage and influence more than seven million endurance athletes every month. The company is based in Boulder, Colorado. This position plays an integral role in the growth of our leading outdoor brands and will be relied upon heavily by the entire organization and our clients in driving cross-brand innovation through collaboration.

As Art Director you will be responsible for designing layouts to template for monthly publications, coming up with fresh template ideas, working closely with editors and managing photography to ensure content adheres to the high-end quality standards of the brand. We are looking for someone with a positive attitude who is eager to be challenged and show off their unique design style and is willing to go the extra mile to deliver on deadlines. The role is fast-paced, creative and varied depending on priorities of the team at any specific time. Candidates must be extremely comfortable in Adobe InDesign and have previous experience in publication design, ideally with a sports or fitness focus.

What you’ll do

Master design across all channels and software applications in Adobe Creative Suites (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign) including, but not limited to:

Design for banners, digital advertising campaigns, PowerPoint deck refresh, and clean-ups

Brand identity creation, newsletters/e-news/newsflash, infographics and figures

Event-related media including badges, digital signs, name cards, stickers, floor decals, etc.

Manage production assets and workflow. Oversee execution of all assigned campaign and editorial shoots, ensuring they are consistent with each brand and according to client requests, executed according to concept, on time and on budget. Design, shoot, edit, and/or produce, as needed

Maintain brand standards and guidelines, ensuring creative continuity across all mediums. Identify design trends and suggest ongoing enhancements to brand guidelines

Conceptualize and design magazine layouts according to brand templates and styles. Updates and maintains master templates, styles, and branded elements

Produce print-ready layouts, make design revisions and copy edits as needed, and prepare files for final production

Ensure asset delivery, marketing newsletters, brand information, selling tools, etc. are developed, shared or posted in a timely manner

What you’ll need to succeed in this role

Published experience in editorial design, ideally with a sports or fitness focus

Fluent in Adobe Creative Cloud (InDesign, Photoshop & Acrobat)

A strong understanding of typography, image manipulation, and photography

An understanding of all phases of design, layout, and production, experience in template creation or redesign

Ability to multi-task, juggle multiple projects while adhering to tight deadlines in a fast-paced environment and maintaining consistency and quality across projects

Quick learner, strong communication skills

Be deadline-driven, open to feedback and constructive criticism and have a positive can-do attitude

Must be able to concept and execute brilliant creative solutions in a team environment, utilizing all available (and occasionally not available) resources

Experience or familiarity with Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, or similar is preferred

Technical skill requirements:

Photography: 5 years (Preferred)

Adobe InDesign: 5 years (Required)

Adobe Photoshop: 5 years (Required)

Typography: 5 years (Required)

To apply

Please email us a link to your online portfolio, cover letter, and resume.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual identity, national origin, protected veteran status, or disability status. Any offer of employment is contingent upon the results of a pre-employment reference check.