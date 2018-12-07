Pocket Outdoor Media, owner of VeloNews and three other publications and VeloPress, seeks a candidate to drive the visual identity of its brands.

Pocket Outdoor Media, LLC (POM) owns and operates the world’s leading endurance sports media brands, including VeloNews, Triathlete, Women’s Running, Competitor.com, and VeloPress. Collectively, our titles engage and influence more than seven million endurance athletes every month. The company is based in Boulder, Colorado. This position plays an integral role in the growth of our leading outdoor brands and will be relied upon heavily by the entire organization and our clients in driving cross-brand innovation through collaboration.

As Art Director you will be responsible for designing layouts to template for monthly publications, coming up with fresh template ideas, working closely with editors and managing photography to ensure content adheres to the high-end quality standards of the brand. We are looking for someone with a positive attitude who is eager to be challenged and show off their unique design style and is willing to go the extra mile to deliver on deadlines. The role is fast-paced, creative and varied depending on priorities of the team at any specific time. Candidates must be extremely comfortable in Adobe InDesign and have previous experience in publication design, ideally with a sports or fitness focus.

What you’ll do

What you’ll need to succeed in this role

Technical skill requirements:

To apply

Please email us a link to your online portfolio, cover letter, and resume.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual identity, national origin, protected veteran status, or disability status. Any offer of employment is contingent upon the results of a pre-employment reference check.