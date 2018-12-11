VeloNews Awards 2018: Photos of the year

We scrutinized thousands of cycling's coolest photos and asked our shooters for their most compelling work to chose the best photos of 2018.

2018 Giro d'Italia - Stage 6
SIMON YATES (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates taking the pink jersey as leader of the Giro d’Italia on stage 6 to Mount Etna. On stage 19, however, he cracked and fell off the final GC podium. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com
Cycling: 69th Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2018 / Stage 5
THE PELOTON speeds through an underpass during stage 5 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in February. Photo: Bryn Lennon/ Getty Images
2018 Strade Bianche
AFTER FALLING off his bike on the steep final climb, Wout van Aert (Veranda’s Willems) puts his cyclocross skills to use and runs toward the finish during Strade Bianche. Photo: Francesco Rachello / Tornanti.cc / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com
Cycling: 12th Strade Bianche 2018 / Men
￼GREG VAN AVERMAET (BMC Racing) shows the fatigue of a soggy Strade Bianche in March. Photo: Tim De Waele/ Getty Images
98th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2018 - Stage 3
THOMAS DE GENDT (Lotto-Soudal) wins stage 3 of the 98th Volta a Catalunya in March. Photo: David Ramos/ Getty Images
Cycling: 61st E3 Harelbeke 2018
FLEMISH FANS catch a view of the peloton during E3 Harelbeke in March. Photo: Tim De Waele/ Getty Images
Cycling: 7th Gent-Wevelgem In Flanders Fields 2018 / Women
THE WOMEN’S peloton races through the Plugstreets of Gent- Wevelgem in late March. Photo: Luc Claessen/ Getty Images
Cycling: 13th Amgen Tour of California 2018 / Stage 1
FERNANDO GAVIRIA (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates after winning stage 1 of the Amgen Tour of California in May. Photo: Chris Graythen/ Getty Images
Cycling: 101th Tour of Italy 2018 / Stage 9
THE PELOTON soars above the city of Pettorano sul Gizio during stage 9 of the Giro d’Italia in May. Photo: Tim De Waele/ Getty Images
Cycling: 101st Tour of Italy 2018 / Stage 14
CHRIS FROOME (Team Sky) leads Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), in the pink jersey, through the narrow tunnel near the summit of Monte Zoncolan, during stage 14 of the Giro d’Italia in May. Photo: Tim De Waele/ Getty Images
Cycling: 101st Tour of Italy 2018 / Stage 19
CHRIS FROOME (Team Sky) looks down to see his chasing rivals after attacking on the Colle delle Finestre during stage 19 of the Giro d’Italia in May. Photo: Tim De Waele/ Getty Images
Cycling: 82nd Tour of Switzerland 2018 / Stage 6
SNOWPACK and switchbacks greet riders on Switzerland’s Furkapass during stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse in June. Photo: Tim De Waele/ Getty Images
SaganTDF.BH
PETER SAGAN (Bora-Hansgrohe) warms up with his skinsuit rolled down before the stage 3 team time trial of the Tour de France. Photo: Brian Hodes
Cycling: 105th Tour de France 2018 / Stage 9
PETER SAGAN (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) battle during stage 9 of the Tour de France, which utilized pavé sectors near Roubaix. Photo: Chris Graythen/ Getty Images
Cycling: 105th Tour de France 2018 / Stage 9
MICHAL KWIATKOWSKI (Team Sky) crashes on a pavé sector during stage 9 of the Tour de France to Roubaix. Photo: Getty Images
Cycling: 105th Tour de France 2018 / Stage 10
AMID RISING dust clouds and team cars, riders jostle along a section of gravel road during stage 10 of the Tour de France. Photo: Tim De Waele/ Getty Images
Cycling: 105th Tour de France 2018 / Stage 12
GERAINT THOMAS (Team Sky), wearing the leader’s yellow jersey, leads teammate Chris Froome and Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) through throngs of fans on Alpe d’Huez during stage 12 of the Tour de France. Photo: Jeff Pachoud/ Getty Images
Cycling: 105th Tour de France 2018 / Stage 17
JULIAN ALAPHILIPPE (Quick-Step Floors), wearing the King of the Mountains polka-dot jersey, greets his teammate Bob Jungels after stage 17 of the Tour de France. Photo: Tim De Waele/ Getty Images
2018 Tour de France - Stage 19
THE TOUR descends the Col d’Aubsique. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com
Cycling: 4th Ladies Tour of Norway 2018 / Stage 3
CHLOE HOSKING (Alé-Cipollini), Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM), and Anabelle Dreville (Lotto- Soudal) accelerate during stage 3 of the Ladies Tour of Norway in August. Photo: Luc Claessen/ Getty Images
Cycling: 73rd Tour of Spain 2018 / Stage 15
THIBAUT PINOT (Groupama-FDJ) sprints to victory atop Lagos de Covadonga during stage 15 of the Vuelta a España in September. Photo: Michael Steele/ Getty Images
Cycling: 15th Tour of Britain 2018 / Stage 3
THE PELOTON snakes through Cheddar Gorge during stage 3 of the Tour of Britain in September. Photo: Justin Setterfield/ Getty Images
99th Milano - Torino 2018
A SINGLE FILE line of riders weaves through farm fields during Milano-Torino in October. Photo: Tim De Waele/ Getty Images

