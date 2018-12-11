VeloNews Awards 2018: Photos of the year We scrutinized thousands of cycling's coolest photos and asked our shooters for their most compelling work to chose the best photos of 2018. SIMON YATES (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates taking the pink jersey as leader of the Giro d’Italia on stage 6 to Mount Etna. On stage 19, however, he cracked and fell off the final GC podium. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comTHE PELOTON speeds through an underpass during stage 5 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in February. Photo: Bryn Lennon/ Getty ImagesAFTER FALLING off his bike on the steep final climb, Wout van Aert (Veranda’s Willems) puts his cyclocross skills to use and runs toward the finish during Strade Bianche. Photo: Francesco Rachello / Tornanti.cc / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com￼GREG VAN AVERMAET (BMC Racing) shows the fatigue of a soggy Strade Bianche in March. Photo: Tim De Waele/ Getty Images THOMAS DE GENDT (Lotto-Soudal) wins stage 3 of the 98th Volta a Catalunya in March. Photo: David Ramos/ Getty ImagesFLEMISH FANS catch a view of the peloton during E3 Harelbeke in March. Photo: Tim De Waele/ Getty ImagesTHE WOMEN’S peloton races through the Plugstreets of Gent- Wevelgem in late March. Photo: Luc Claessen/ Getty ImagesFERNANDO GAVIRIA (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates after winning stage 1 of the Amgen Tour of California in May. Photo: Chris Graythen/ Getty Images THE PELOTON soars above the city of Pettorano sul Gizio during stage 9 of the Giro d’Italia in May. Photo: Tim De Waele/ Getty ImagesCHRIS FROOME (Team Sky) leads Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), in the pink jersey, through the narrow tunnel near the summit of Monte Zoncolan, during stage 14 of the Giro d’Italia in May. Photo: Tim De Waele/ Getty ImagesCHRIS FROOME (Team Sky) looks down to see his chasing rivals after attacking on the Colle delle Finestre during stage 19 of the Giro d’Italia in May. Photo: Tim De Waele/ Getty ImagesSNOWPACK and switchbacks greet riders on Switzerland’s Furkapass during stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse in June. Photo: Tim De Waele/ Getty Images PETER SAGAN (Bora-Hansgrohe) warms up with his skinsuit rolled down before the stage 3 team time trial of the Tour de France. Photo: Brian HodesPETER SAGAN (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) battle during stage 9 of the Tour de France, which utilized pavé sectors near Roubaix. Photo: Chris Graythen/ Getty ImagesMICHAL KWIATKOWSKI (Team Sky) crashes on a pavé sector during stage 9 of the Tour de France to Roubaix. Photo: Getty ImagesAMID RISING dust clouds and team cars, riders jostle along a section of gravel road during stage 10 of the Tour de France. Photo: Tim De Waele/ Getty Images GERAINT THOMAS (Team Sky), wearing the leader’s yellow jersey, leads teammate Chris Froome and Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) through throngs of fans on Alpe d’Huez during stage 12 of the Tour de France. Photo: Jeff Pachoud/ Getty ImagesJULIAN ALAPHILIPPE (Quick-Step Floors), wearing the King of the Mountains polka-dot jersey, greets his teammate Bob Jungels after stage 17 of the Tour de France. Photo: Tim De Waele/ Getty ImagesTHE TOUR descends the Col d’Aubsique. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comCHLOE HOSKING (Alé-Cipollini), Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM), and Anabelle Dreville (Lotto- Soudal) accelerate during stage 3 of the Ladies Tour of Norway in August. Photo: Luc Claessen/ Getty Images THIBAUT PINOT (Groupama-FDJ) sprints to victory atop Lagos de Covadonga during stage 15 of the Vuelta a España in September. Photo: Michael Steele/ Getty ImagesTHE PELOTON snakes through Cheddar Gorge during stage 3 of the Tour of Britain in September. Photo: Justin Setterfield/ Getty ImagesA SINGLE FILE line of riders weaves through farm fields during Milano-Torino in October. Photo: Tim De Waele/ Getty Images