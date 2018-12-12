VeloNews Show: Who will win cyclocross nationals?

This video includes images and footage from YouTube/DirtWireTV, YouTube/WLKY, Sho-Air US Cup, YouTube/UCI, YouTube/Trek Bicycle, YouTube/Cycle Simcoe, YouTube/Vittoria Northeast Cyclocross Series, YouTube/Colorado Classic, YouTube/Noah Bell, Dave McElwaine, Getty Images/Velo Collection, Bruce Buckley, Brad Kaminski.

USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships are here again (and now back in December)! The two defending champions, Stephen Hyde and Katie Compton, have had tough seasons so far. Can they turn things around?

We discuss the injuries, illness, and other setbacks that Compton and Hyde have faced. Then we consider the riders who might challenge them in Louisville, Kentucky on December 16.

Kaitie Keough, Ellen Noble, Kerry Werner, and Curtis White are all looking like real threats to take the Stars and Stripes jersey.