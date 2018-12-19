VeloNews Show: How to ride mud like Katie Compton

This video includes images and footage from YouTube/USA Cycling, @pinnedgrit, YouTube/Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com, Tom Moran, Twitter/USA Cycling Live.

If you like muddy racing, then you loved this edition of USA Cycling’s National Cyclocross Championships in Louisville, Kentucky. Stephen Hyde and Katie Compton triumphed with their bike-handling skills and raw horsepower.

So what does it take to ride such a muddy ‘cross race? We bring on Chris Case to explain three fundamental tips for riding and racing in the mud.