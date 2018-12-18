Podcast: Sky is falling! Plus Hyde and Compton interviews from CX Nats

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

The future is uncertain for Team Sky. Its title sponsor rocked the cycling world with news that it will end its support after 2019. What comes next? Can David Brailsford find a new sponsor? What happens to Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas, and all the others if the team tanks? We talk to our man in Europe Andrew Hood to learn more.

Then we recap a muddy, wild U.S. cyclocross nationals including interviews with winners Stephen Hyde and Katie Compton.

