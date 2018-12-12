Podcast: CX Nats preview; Van Garderen on transfer to EF

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

U.S. cyclocross national championships are coming up this weekend in Louisville, Kentucky. Can Katie Compton and Stephen Hyde salvage their seasons?

They have each struggled with setbacks so far this season. Compton first dealt with allergies and then a virus. Hyde had two major crashes resulting in injuries and weeks of rehab. We examine their chances of defending their national titles and rate their key rivals.

Then, Dane catches up with Tejay van Garderen who is turning over a new leaf in 2019 with his new team, EF Education First. Hear about how he expects things to change, and what his ambitions look like.

