Podcast: Can Quintana deliver? Katie Compton interview

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

Our man in Europe Andrew Hood Skypes in to talk about what he learned at Movistar’s team camp. Plus, he remembers the late Paul Sherwen, who died unexpectedly Sunday night.

We discuss if Nairo Quintana can turn things around after a disappointing 2018 season, whether Mikel Landa is cut out to be an outright grand tour GC leader, and how Alejandro Valverde is handling the spotlight of being world champion.

Later in the program, we hear from Katie Compton on her “worst season yet” and ask her if she’ll be able to defend her national cyclocross championship title.

