Louisville, Kentucky | December 15-16

Saturday, December 15:

12:30 p.m.: Junior men 15-16

1:30 p.m.: Junior women 15-16

2:25 p.m.: Women’s singlespeed

3:20 p.m.: Men’s singlespeed

4:15 p.m.: Collegiate relay

Sunday, December 16:

8:30 a.m.: Junior men 17-18

9:30 a.m.: Under-23 women

11:00 a.m.: Under-23 men

12:45 p.m.: Elite women

2:30 p.m.: Elite men