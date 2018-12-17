CX Nats Gallery: Mastering the mud in Louisville

In one of the muddiest nationals races in recent memory, Compton and Hyde repeat, and amateurs battle the heavy Louisville course.

The off-camber sections were challenging even before the majority of the rain fell. Photo: @pinnedgrit/Jake Orness
Brandon Dwight congratulated Adam Meyerson for his win in the masters race. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews
Grant Holicky, after his masters race. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews
Local club Midwest Devo fielded a huge number of riders in the juniors races, helping bring nearly 100 riders to the race. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews
Gage Hecht spent time on the trainer with Alpha Bicycles teammates Katie Clouse and Brannan Fix. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews
The rolling hills in Joe Creason Park in Louisville provided ample elevation change and spectator opportunities. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews
Muddy conditions made clean-up after every course inspection a major project for bikes and riders alike. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews
Early in the weekend the mud was still wet enough to cover but not collect on bikes. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews
Course conditions, following three days of rain.
Course conditions were pure mud, following three days of rain. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews
With almost 190 riders starting the singlespeed race, many riders were unable to complete a lap within 80% of the leader’s time, even on the first lap. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews
Jake Wells successfully defended his singlespeed national championship and also his masters championship as well. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews
Colonel Sanders hit the ground in the singlespeed race. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews
The future is bright. The 11-12-year-old junior boys charged down the start straight. @pinnedgrit/Jake Orness
Alex Morton made his way around a tangled Magnus Sheffield early the in junior championship race. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews
The pit awaited the influx of Sunday’s mechanics and racers. While the damage to the park looks extreme, a Louisville Parks and Recreation official said “We don’t have any trouble growing grass in Kentucky.” @pinnedgrit/Jake Orness
Alex Morton won the first championship race Sunday in the 17-18 juniors event. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews
Nick Carter ascended the climb toward the mansion at Joe Creason Park in Louisville. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews
UCI Pan-Am champion Clara Honsinger led the women’s U23 race from wire to wire. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews
Eric Bruner was followed closely by Cooper Wilsey and Spencer Petrov as the U23 field hit the mud. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews
Past U23 champion Lance Haidet was only able to finish fifth on Sunday. The early races on Sunday experienced the most sloppy course conditions. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews
Eric Bruner looked for chasers in the U23 race. @pinnedgrit/Jake Orness
Spencer Petrov’s emotions took over following his championship win, redemption for his last race at the Louisville venue. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews
Elite women left the line. The start of the races was signaled by a light rather than a whistle or gun. @pinnedgrit/Jake Orness
Ellen Noble had a bike length or more over the rest of the field when the elite women hit the dirt for the first time. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews
The flag of New England made an appearance in Louisville. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews
Courtenay McFadden at the start. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews
A mechanic held a clean bike for Gage Hecht. With muddy conditions that required riders to run through the pit, riders shouldered bikes out rather than roll or ride. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews
Bugle renditions of the National Anthem and My Old Kentucky Home preceded the elite races. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews
Sunny Gilbert secured her first nationals podium Sunday on a course that favored runners. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews
Katie Compton made her pass to take over the lead from Ellen Noble on the first lap in one of the most technical sections of the course. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews
Sammi Runnels earned a front-row start following a strong season in the U.S. and Asia, but wasn’t able to hold off a determined Kaitie Keough. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews
Ellen Noble’s efforts to keep Katie Compton close were made tougher with nearly unmanageable course conditions. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews
Drivetrains collected grass after elite riders were provided a new, unridden course section meant to allow riders to stay on their bikes after the previous races made the long uphill unridable. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews
Jeremy Powers and his former protege Anthony Clark talked at staging. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews
Gage Hecht chose to race the elite men’s field rather than the U23 event. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews
Expectations were high for Curtis White after an breakthrough season. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews
Curtis White led the elite men’s field into the dirt after the start. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews
Jeremy Powers was the only rider hopping the barriers, a difficult task with a mud-laden bike and course. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews
Stephen Hyde chased Curtis White on the first lap. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews
Kerry Werner on first lap. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews
Jeremy Powers had an off-balance moment as he passed Kerry Werner on the main downhill. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews
Stephen Hyde won his third consecutive national championship, finally finishing almost a half-minute ahead of Curtis White. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews
The elite women’s podium had a new face with Sonny Gilbert making her first Nationals appearance, joining Katie Compton and Ellen Noble. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews
Curtis White realized he hasn’t yet crossed the finish line as he’s congratulated by Stephen Hyde. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews
The elite men’s podium of Stephen Hyde, Curtis White, and Gage Hecht. @PinnedGrit/Wil Matthews

