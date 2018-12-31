Fox has found a way to give riders a shock that analyzes terrain instantaneously and adjusts accordingly.

In 2016, Quarq’s Shockwiz suspension tuning system dangled the future in front of us. The tiny device attaches to your suspension components and monitors each one’s movements while you’re riding. It then recommends how to adjust your suspension via a smartphone app.

This year, Fox moved that paradigm into real-time with its Live Valve. The system features sensors on the frame and both wheels that analyze the terrain you’re riding at a rate of 1,000 times per second. A central “brain” then makes changes to your suspension accordingly, in just three milliseconds. Your suspension adjusts almost instantaneously to ensure you’re always correctly tuned to the changing conditions.

It means you can simply hop on your bike and start pedaling without worrying whether you’ve set up your suspension properly. The system does the work for you, and all you have to do is enjoy the ride.