Tech podcast: How does a power meter work?

Welcome to the VeloNews Tech podcast, where we discuss complex tech topics and distill them down into terms we can all understand.

Power meters are everywhere, but do we actually understand how they work or what they actually do for us as cyclists?

For this episode of the tech podcast, we talk with Pat Warner of Stages Cycling. He helps us understand the basics of how power meters work, from the strain gauges to what bike component houses the power meters.

He also delves into questions about watts per kilo, how to effectively train with a power meter, and the hot-hot question of whether power meters are ruining the Tour de France!

If you like what you hear, subscribe to the VeloNews podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, and Google Play. Please give us a review and a rating, if you have time! Also, check out the VeloNews Fast Talk training podcast with Trevor Connor.