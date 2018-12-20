Tech podcast: How a carbon fiber bike is made

Welcome to the VeloNews Tech podcast, where we discuss complex tech topics and distill them down into terms we can all understand.

Carbon fiber bike frames are light years ahead of their predecessors in the early days of the technology. How do bike companies milk so much performance out of such lightweight frames in 2019?

To learn about the technology, we speak with Jeff Soucek, director of research and development at Felt Bicycles. He explains mysterious terms like modulus, resins, additives, and layups. All of this results in better bicycles for all types of riding or racing.

