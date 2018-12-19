Pro Bike Gallery: CCC’s new Giant TCR Following a merger with the former BMC Racing organization, CCC will ride Giant bikes for 2019. Here's a look at Serge Pauwels's bike. CCC Team riders will join the WorldTour in 2019 aboard Giant’s TCR Advanced SL. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty ImagesThe simple, all-black paint on the frame makes the team-color orange water bottles pop nicely. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty ImagesNew sponsor, new look, same hashtag on the Giant carbon fiber rims, which are prototype wheels. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty ImagesWhile the climbers will be right at home on the TCR Advanced SL, it won’t be surprising to see some riders on Giant’s aero bike, the Propel, throughout the season. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 adorns the new bikes. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty ImagesSubdued aesthetics is an understatement here. It’s easy to miss the details, like the CCC Team branding on the fork. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty ImagesEach bike is decked out in all Shimano Dura-Ace parts. Serge Pauwels is running the Dura-Ace power meter. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty ImagesThe seat mast design helps maintain a consistent seat height, improves comfort, reduces weight, and improves stiffness. A Contact SLR saddle rounds out a nearly all-Giant component build. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Rim brakes still reign supreme in the pro peloton. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty ImagesIt’s all Dura-Ace, right on down to the pedals. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty ImagesThe Giant NeosTrack head unit is so new the plastic hasn’t even been peeled back yet. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty ImagesThe sleek seat tube/top tube junction is molded as one piece, thanks to the seat mast design that replaces a more traditional seatpost. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Serge Pauwels took this TCR Advanced SL for a spin on a training ride in sunny Spain. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images