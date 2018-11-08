VeloNews Show: 2019 Giro route

This video includes images and footage from Getty Images/Velo Collection, YouTube/Giro d’Italia, YouTube/20th Century Fox, YouTube/InCycle.

Why is Chris Froome dancing around? Is it because he likes the 2019 Giro d’Italia?

While we cannot say whether or not Froome, the defending champ, will return to race for the pink jersey, we can say that the 2019 route is an intriguing blend of time trials and climbs. The second half of the race will be extra-hard with ample climbs.

We pick three must-watch stages, discuss some of the riders we hope will show up to race in May, and marvel at Froome’s moves.

All that and more on this week’s VeloNews Show!