Outgoing USA Cycling CEO Derek Bouchard-Hall evaluates the state of American cycling and what the future holds.

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

After four years at the helm, Derek Bouchard-Hall is stepping down from his role as USA Cycling’s CEO.

Fred gave him a call to evaluate the state of America’s governing body. What is USA Cycling doing well? Where is it falling short? And what does the future hold? Also, Bouchard-Hall evaluates his own work as leader of USAC.

