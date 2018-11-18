Six inches of melting snow make for attritional racing at Suffern

Cold slushy mud covered the course in Suffern, N.Y at Supercross day one after a midweek snowstorm, making for a course with deep bogs and no real lines to follow. The conditions made for an attritional racing, particularly in the men’s race, were only eight riders finished of the 28 starters.

West masters the course to overhaul Fahringer

Ruby West (Specialized-Tenspeed Hero) took the holeshot and battled the treacherous course through the start of lap one, holding the lead until a dropped chain allowed Rebecca Fahringer (Kona Maxxis Shimano) to take the lead.

Fahringer held the lead throughout the middle of the race and established a good gap. However West chased hard, slowly regaining the ground she lost as she became more familiar with the course.

Half-way through the final lap West managed to overhaul Fahringer, and went on to hold on to the lead, winning in 40:17, with Fahringer finishing seven seconds behind. 17-year-old Magdeleine Vallieres finished third, and Cassandra Maximenko (Van Dessel Factory Team) finished fourth.

“I dropped my chain, and Becca [Fahringer] got a gap,” said West. “I was just losing my mind. Then the second lap I kind of recollected, got into a rhythm, started riding my own race and not worrying about her. As the laps went on, I got more and more comfortable with the course and was able to kind of find my own lines and make up some time with some running sections.”

“It was really muddy,” said Vallieres. “I like riding in the mud, so it was fun.”

White wears down Werner

The selection was made early, with Curtis White (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld) and ProCX points leader Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) making the front group, and soon became the sole riders at the head of the race as others dropped back.

The pair swapped leads several times through the first few laps, taking advantage as one or the other got caught out in the mud and snow. By the fifth lap, White had managed to establish a gap and grew this to 14 seconds, but Werner didn’t give up the fight.

With two laps to go, Werner had almost regained contact with White. However, in the final lap, White’s constant pressure proved too much for Werner, who was unable to match the pace. White went on to win in 1:05:16, with Werner finishing 1:32 behind.

Merwin Davis (Cycle-Smart), took third and with it his first ProCX podium of the season.