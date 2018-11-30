Here's your Week in Tech — all of the gear news you need, none of the marketing gibberish you don't want.

Cannondale throws it back to the glory days with new paint jobs

Remember Tinker Juarez’s Headshok-equipped XC bikes from the halcyon days of cross-country racing? Cannondale dug into the archives to decorate its F-Si Hi-Mod framesets with the paint schemes of yore. The aesthetics are the only throwback touch on the F-Si Hi-Mod framesets, however. These carbon frames are mated to Cannondale’s new Lefty Ocho fork, and the combo is designed to dominate modern day XC race courses. The paint jobs are reminiscent of the old CAAD aluminum hardtails with oversize tubes and solid colors with the Cannondale logo wrapped around the tubing. Order yours quick if you want one, because they’re only available in limited quantities.

Ceramicspeed blings out its bling to celebrate 20 years

“Your luck has changed, Goldfinger!” —Sean Connery, “Goldfinger”

So has yours, if you’ve been in pursuit of the blingiest gold components you can get your hands on. Ceramicspeed is celebrating its 20th anniversary with some limited edition gold pulleys on its OSPW oversize pulley set. The new color doesn’t change the price of the OSPW, which runs between $500 and $600. The oversize pulleys reduce drivetrain friction by 40-60 percent over other high-end pulley wheels, according to Ceramicspeed. The OSPW system is compatible with Shimano, SRAM, and Campagnolo systems. The gold color follows hot on the heels of the Victory edition, which celebrated the Tour de France on Romain Bardet’s bike in 2018.

Trek makes big updates to electric hybrid bikes

These e-bike things sure do seem to be catching on. Okay, they’re here, let’s just face the facts. Trek is on its second generation of Dual Sport+ electric hybrid bikes, in fact, and the new lineup gets a lot of swanky updates. A new integrated battery and lighting systems complement a sleeker, more stylish look. The Removable Integrated Battery (RIB) blends into the down tube as a one-piece battery and cover. It requires no tools for removal and has a handle so you can take the battery with you. The bikes also feature a Bosch Active Line Plus drive system, disc brakes, and wide tires so you can mosey onto gravel paths. The Dual Sport+ is priced at $3,600.

Strava sums up its big year

Strava has released its annual Year In Sport Report, and it’s chock full of neat nuggets of information about how people rode their bikes in 2018. Among the notable stats: Cycling commutes in the United States reached an all-time high in 2018; athletes who work out together tend to ride longer; the Central Park Loop in New York City was the most popular ride in the United States; and July 14 was the most popular day to ride a bicycle in the United States. For the Zwift fanatics, the report says that Thursday is the most popular day to ride indoors.

Fizik wanders off-road with the Vento Overcurve X3

The burgeoning gravel scene affects everything the light touches — including your feet. Fizik now offers the Vento Overcurve X3 shoes to sate all those multi-surface riders who have cropped up in recent years. Like most of Fizik’s road offerings, the new multi-surface shoes focus on a precise fit and exceptional power transfer but add a focus on protection from the weather and trail. With minimal stitching on the upper, the shoes are easy to clean (which should come in handy if you opt for the white color). That upper is made from Microtex and is welded rather than stitched to eliminate spots where dirt and moisture do the most damage. The pair will cost you $250.