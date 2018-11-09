Here’s the Week in Tech — all the gear news, tips, and announcements you need and none of the marketing gibberish you don’t.

Continental finally offers a tubeless road tire

Continental launched two new tires earlier this week. The new GP5000s has a whole host of advantages over its predecessor, the GP4000sII, according to Continental. Those include 12 percent better rolling resistance, 20 percent more puncture protection, 10 grams of weight savings, and more vibration absorption. That’s all well and good, but the really exciting news is the addition of the GP5000TL to the lineup. It’s got even better rolling resistance numbers (5 percent better than the GP5000s, in fact) and more puncture protection. The best part? It’s tubeless. The non-tubeless GP5000s costs $79 and the tubeless version runs $94. The GP5000s is available immediately in 23mm and 25mm widths. In six weeks, the non-tubeless tire will also be available in 28mm and 32mm widths. The 25mm tubeless tire will also be available in six weeks.

Buy Silca, give Silca on Giving Tuesday

Forget Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Silca’s #Pumps4Programs initiative is all about Giving Tuesday. On November 28, Silca will donate 10 percent of purchases from its website between $0-$100 and 20 percent of purchases from $100-$200 to a bike community organization of your choice. Purchases over $200 means a Pista Floor Pump can be headed to a bike community organization of your choice. So while you get fancy goodies from Silca on your doorstep, an organization in need of dollars and pumps gets a treat too. Win-win.

Bkool ups its virtual game with Smart Air trainer

With the explosion of indoor riding’s popularity, it’s no surprise Bkool is back at it with a new smart trainer to pair with its virtual environment. The Smart Air direct-drive trainer offers a realistic ride, according to Bkool. It’s got 6 degrees of side to side movement for a more natural feel when you’re pedaling out of the saddle. It also uses infrared sensors to gauge power and maintain a 2 percent accuracy. It also simulates up to a 25 percent grade, and it offers 3,000 watts of power. Also neato: It sorta looks like a real bike. Hey, appearances matter too.

Want to be a Scicon Ambassador?

You know what’s a silly word? “Influencer.” But if you happen to be one, Scicon wants to make you a brand ambassador. You can apply up until November 25, at which point Scicon will choose its final ambassadors. As an ambassador, you will receive cycling products, exclusive offers, and priority access to new products before they hit the market. You’ll be responsible for representing the brand while you’re cycling and traveling, so if you’re good at living that ‘gram life, you might be a good fit.

Magura’s Vyron wireless seatpost gets a makeover

Magura made waves with its Vyron wireless seatpost, with the promise that you’d never have to worry about cable routing ever again. The updated version integrates a new remote cap that has a larger selection area for ease of use. The Vyron comes in 150mm, 125mm, and 100mm travel options and weighs 595 grams. The earliest versions of the Vyron faced speed challenges — the post changed height very slowly when compared to cable actuated posts — and there’s no word yet if that has improved with the updated version.