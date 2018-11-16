Here's your Week in Tech — all the gear news you need, and none of the marketing gibberish you don't want.

Dimension Data auctions off pro bikes for charity

Cervelo’s S5 has had some pretty big moments in the last few years. Now you can get your hands on some of those legendary bikes, including Mark Cavendish’s 2018 race bike. Bernie Eisel, Serge Pauwels, and Edvald Boasson Hagen have also put their bikes on the block to help the Qhubeka charity reach its target of 100,000 bicycles distributed to those in need by 2020. Qhubeka distributes bikes to rural African communities where access to basic needs like healthcare and schooling is nearly impossible without a reliable mode of transportation. The auctions are live until November 23.

Place your bids here>>

Pivot’s Les keeps the fat bike spirit alive

The snow is flying and Pivot is ready with the Les fat bike. It features 27.5-inch wheels and comes spec’d with 3.8-inch tires. But it’s got a trick up its sleeve: you can set the Les to fit just about any wheel and tire combo you can come up with, from 29+ to 27.5+, or the biggest 5-inch tires you can get your hands on. You’ll have the option of a rigid fork or Manitou’s Mastadon suspension fork, but you won’t have a choice in color: It only comes in Ice Blue. You can get your hands on the frameset for $2,500, or a complete build ranging from $4,000 to $4,250.

100% teams up with Cadence on new apparel collection

Style begets style. That’s the thinking behind the new collaboration between 100% and Cadence Collection, two brands focused on looking cool. The lineup includes jerseys, bibs, and gloves, all with styles unique to this collaboration. 100% has also lent its Peter-Sagan-approved S2 sunglasses to the lineup, now with a bold leopard print aesthetic (Ruby Tortoise, if you want to be official about it). Aside from appearances, the features of the S2 remain the same as the ones in 100%’s regular lineup.

Bikepacking in black and white? Rapha’s got bags for you

Exploring by bike is so hot right now. Rapha enters the bikepacking game with its Brevet line of frame bags. In true Rapha style, there’s an element of cool aesthetics, but these bags are made to perform, too. They’re waterproof and spacious enough for long days or multi-day trips. The lineup includes a handlebar bag, frame bags, and saddle bags, in addition to Rapha’s Brevet clothing line.