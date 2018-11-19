The always-exciting Vuelta is expected to return to mountainous terrain in Andorra for 2019. Full route will be unveiled mid-December.

We already know the routes for the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France. Up next is the Vuelta a España, with its full route presentation set for December 19.

Reports out of Spain and France suggest the season’s third grand tour will return to Andorra and France for part of its three-week romp around the Iberian peninsula.

Vuelta boss Javier Guillén already confirmed that the 2019 Vuelta would have an “international profile” with a return to France.

“The Vuelta will have an international profile in 2019,” Guillén told EFE. “Ever since the stage to the Aubisque, the Vuelta has a big following in France. The start of the race in Nimes in 2017 was also a big hit. The relation with the Tour de France and with France is excellent, and we need to keep entering this country.”

French media reports suggest Pau, often a host of Tour de France stages will be inviting the Spanish tour for a stop.

With the Vuelta already confirming its “big start” in the Alicante region along Spain’s Mediterranean coast, it’s likely any incursion into France would coincide with a return to Andorra. The Pyrénéan principality has bet big on the Spanish grand tour and played a deciding factor in Simon Yates’ breakout victory this summer.

Officials there confirmed the Vuelta would be returning to Andorra without giving details of how many stages or which climbs.

The Vuelta will start August 28 with a time trial stage in Torrevieja followed by three other stages around the Alicante region.

There are other hints the Vuelta might return to Spain’s Basque Country and perhaps hit the famed Angliru climb before ending September 16.