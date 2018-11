VeloNews's Boulder office is moving, and our swank, luxurious, hi-tech open-plan office space is available for lease.

VeloNews’s Boulder office is moving, and our swank, luxurious, hi-tech open-plan office space is available for lease. 10,239 square feet with gorgeous Flatiron views, ample warehouse for bikes or outdoor gear, well-kitted over-sized men’s and women’s locker rooms/showers, and even a large outdoor private deck with stunning mountain views is available.

Check it out here >>