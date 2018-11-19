Virginia authorities suspect an attempted cover-up by local lawn care company after cyclist killed in hit-and-run.

WTKR News 3 reports that police have arrested two men who are suspects in the hit-and-run death of cyclist Brian L. Utne on October 25 in York County, Virginia.

Utne, 50, was hit by the driver of a vehicle after dark that Thursday. A little over a week later, Alexander Michael Crosby, 25, was arrested on November 9. Crosby is suspected of driving the truck that hit and killed Utne.

On November 15, Crosby’s employer at Heritage Gardens Tree and Lawn Care Service, Robert Lee Strickland, 61, was also arrested.

According to police reports and court records, Crosby left the scene of the collision, contacted Strickland, and they allegedly tried to conceal the collision by having the truck towed and repaired.

Crosby was charged with felony involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor reckless driving, and felony leaving the scene of a fatal accident. Strickland was charged with misdemeanor accessory after the fact, misdemeanor obstruction of justice, and felony concealing or compounding evidence (B).

“It’s [heartbreaking] for this tragedy to happen, especially knowing he was doing the right things. He had his lights on his bicycle,” Utne’s longtime friend Sean Houlihan told WTKR.