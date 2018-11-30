The Frenchman who wore the yellow jersey in 1996 and won a stage of Paris-Nice joins Rally Pro Cycling as European general manager.

Former pro Stéphane Heulot, who spent three days in the yellow jersey at the 1996 Tour de France, is joining Rally Pro Cycling as the team’s European general manager.

Rally’s managing director Charles Aaron said that Heulot would “be focusing on sponsorship procurement, race invitations, as well as assist in athlete recruitment alongside performance director Jonas Carney for the men’s and women’s teams” in the new role.

“I feel that my story in cycling is not over, and with Rally Cycling I have the ambition to do my best,” Heulot said. “I look forward to sharing my knowledge and experience with the riders and raise the overall level of the team.”

The U.S.-based Pro Continental team is focused on increasing its footprint across the Atlantic over the coming seasons. Rally’s 2018 calendar saw a considerable uptick in European race starts, and the team plans to continue that trend into 2019.

Colin Joyce’s stage 2 win at the Arctic Race of Norway was one of the highlights of the team’s international calendar.

Aaron sees Heulot playing a “fundamental role” in that process. The Frenchman spent a decade in the professional peloton, with a palmares that includes a Paris-Nice stage win and a French national road title in addition to his stint in yellow at the Tour.

After retiring from racing, Heulot ran the Sojasun team for five seasons.

“With our current leadership team of Jacob Erker, Jonas Carney, Sam Wiebe, and Meagan Hazzout, Stéphane is a key addition to building a best in class organization,” Aaron said. “He understands the importance of spreading our message of health and well-being across the globe and I’m excited to see him fully integrate with this program.”