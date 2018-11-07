The bike industry is buzzing about SRAM's new 12-speed group that was seen in spy shots this weekend. Plus, Giro route takes!

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

News leaked out this week that SRAM is developing a new 12-speed eTap component group. We bring tech editor Dan Cavallari on the show to discuss its likely features and what it takes to increase the size of a cassette.

Then, we serve up some takes on the 2019 Giro d’Italia route. Will the mountainous back half of the race make up for what seems like a boring start? Who will win it?

And finally we talk to Geoff Kabush who dared to ride a gravel bike in a mountain bike race… And in fact, he won Iceman Cometh on those curly bars.

