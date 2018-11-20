Dimension Data has a new rider for its development team, thanks to a talent search on Zwift. French star Bardet might race debut Giro.

Here’s your News roundup for Tuesday, November 20. This is our way of keeping you up to speed on all of the stories circulating in the world of pro cycling.

Dimension Data picks development team rider with Zwift Academy

Slovenia’s Martin Lavric will join the Dimension Data Continental development team in 2019 after winning this year’s Zwift Academy challenge.

The 19-year-old was one of three finalists joining the Dimension Data WorldTour squad at a team camp in Cape Town, South Africa.

“On the road, we’re looking at how they can ride a bike ultimately,” U23 team coach Elliot Lipski said of the trip in a YouTube video. “We’ve spent the last two and a half months looking at the power through Zwift. It’s about how they ride together in a group.”

Lavric rode with the Continental team Attaque Team Gusto in 2017 and raced in several events this season as a member of the Slovenian national team.

Zwift will also place a rider in a women’s pro team in the coming days, as Canyon-SRAM is currently evaluating three Zwift Academy finalists at a training camp.

Bardet mulls Giro participation

According to L’Equipe, Romain Bardet is considering racing the 2019 Giro d’Italia.

The 28-year-old Frenchman, twice a podium finisher at the Tour de France, has never raced the Giro. Six of his seven career grand tour starts have come at his home tour, with one Vuelta a España participation in 2017.

L’Equipe reports that he is mulling a possible 2019 debut in the Italian race and that he will decide on his plans at the end of this month.

Speaking at last week’s Shanghai Criterium, Bardet also expressed optimism about the upcoming seasons and hitting his physical prime, saying, “The best is in front of me.”

Broeckx back on his bike

Two and a half years after a crash that left him in a coma, Stig Broeckx is back on his bike.

Racing with Lotto Soudal, Broeckx was involved in a pileup at the 2016 Baloise Belgium Tour when two motorcycles collided and then hit a group of riders. He spent six months in a coma. Since regaining consciousness, he has undergone extensive rehab.

Now, he’s back on two wheels. Broeckx posted photos of a mountain bike ride to his Instagram account this weekend.

“I have been looking forward to this very much,” he told Studio Brussel. “The next goal is to ride the racing bike. I still have a love for the road, and I’m still following it.”

Dumoulin acknowledges Tour route challenges

Sunweb’s Tom Dumoulin remains undecided about his participation in the 2019 Tour de France.

The 28-year-old Dutchman, the runner-up at both the Giro and the Tour this season, hinted last month that he’d like to go the Tour to win, but recently expressed doubt about making the start in an interview with De Telegraaf.

With its dearth of time trial mileage, next year’s Tour route is not an ideal one for Dumoulin, the 2017 world champion in the discipline.

“I do not think that there has been a grand tour in recent years that fits my profile so badly,” Dumoulin told said, according to the Dutch newspaper. “In all respects, the Giro is much better.”